WWE Rumors: Company to treat newly-crowned Champion as a 'babyface'?

WrestleMania 36/Vince Mcmahon

WrestleMania 36 was a show that will be remembered for a long time to come. The first WrestleMania to take place in front of no live audience may not have been what fans expected, but WWE managed to put forth a tremendous two days of wrestling given the situation.

WrestleMania 36 saw the crowning of two new World Champions as Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship and Braun Strowman picked up the Universal Championship.

However, there was another surprising title change that took place at the show as Charlotte Flair managed to win the NXT Women's Championship by beating Rhea Ripley.

As per Cagesideseats, the company wanted Flair to pick up the win because they believe she is a 'babyface'.

WWE believes Charlotte Flair is a babyface and that’s why she went over at WrestleMania 36, per the Observer.

Rhea Ripley had challenged Charlotte Flair to face her at WrestleMania after The Queen had won the 2020 Royal Rumble. Flair had the option to face any Women's Champion of her choosing at WrestleMania and she made the interesting choice of going after Ripley instead of the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championships.

There have been reports stating that Flair will be working on both RAW and NXT going forward. Here is what Dave Meltzer had stated on the same:

The plan right now, is that she is going to work both, and you know again, with no house shows and no nothing, it's not that you're taxing someone to work twice a week.

Charlotte Flair's character

It, indeed, is quite surprising that WWE would treat Flair as a babyface, as all her mannerisms point to being a heel. But there may be a possibility that we see more of the babyface side of Flair on NXT in the coming time.

It is also possible that due to her high popularity, the NXT Women's Champion has entered into a zone much like Randy Orton where fans love the heel work so much that the company treats them as a babyface.

It is unlikely that Flair would behave like a true-blue babyface on NXT and it would be wiser for her to continue as an arrogant and brash Champion. This would benefit the NXT Women's roster as going up against Flair would help them get elevated and make a mark for themselves on NXT.

It will be interesting to see how WWE will book Charlotte Flair going forward and what her role on RAW will be.

