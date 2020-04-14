WWE Rumors - Company veteran makes voluntary decision to return despite COVID-19 threat

He asked the WWE himself for permission to get back to work.

Was it the right decision considering the risk to his health?

RAW Stage (PC: @_TheJM_ )/ Vince McMahon.

Jerry 'The King' Lawler returned to the commentary booth on this week's RAW despite the risk of him contracting the COVID-19 virus.

The fans have not welcomed the decision to get the WWE veteran back. However, as revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Lawler himself asked the company for permission to resume work.

WWE allowed Lawler to return as it was his voluntary decision.

Dave Meltzer stated the following:

The Lawler thing, with the Lawler thing there is no defence of the Lawler thing whatsoever. Now, did Lawler want to go? Absolutely. Lawler asked. He asked to go that's why he was allowed to go. I don't if that should be his decision but that's the deal with Lawler.

Lawler was kept off TV for a few weeks as he was at a larger risk of testing positive for the novel coronavirus due to his advanced age. The fact that he suffered a legitimate heart attack on live TV years ago made it even more inadvisable for him to appear on RAW.

The 70-year-old veteran, however, suggested on his podcast that as people of all ages have tested positive for COVID-19, he doesn't believe that older people are at a greater risk, which is why he made the call to get back to work.

Lawler also revealed that Vince McMahon was concerned about the commentator returning amid stories going around about older people being in danger during the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisement

Lawler, however, got his way and also revealed on Twitter that he had the flight all to himself while travelling for this week's RAW.

Vince Mcmahon has somehow managed to convince the government of Florida that WWE comes under essential business services and the company has been given the green signal to air live shows from the Performance Center.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed how WWE convinced the Floridian government to put them under the 'essential media' category.

WWE is expected to go full steam ahead with all of their weekly TV shows and Jerry Lawler will be on RAW irrespective of the health risks.