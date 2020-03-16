WWE Rumors - Company's latest advisory to their employees due to COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has made a huge impact on sports all around the world, including WWE, leading to cancellation and postponement of events, as well as performing in front of empty arenas.

WWE are taking a lot of precautions regarding COVID-19, and the latest advisory that they have reportedly sent to their employees is to work remotely from home, as per PWInsider:

PWInsider.com has been told by numerous WWE sources that the company sent out an email to all employees today advising them that if they have the capability to do so, they should be working remotely from home if they can for the foreseeable future in order to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

This perhaps suggests that a lot of backroom personnel who are not essential to the running of RAW, SmackDown or NXT at the arenas, will be allowed to work from the comfort of their homes.

This is yet another precaution that WWE has taken, following the staging of SmackDown behind closed doors at WWE's Performance Center, last Friday. The decision to host the show behind closed doors surprisingly resulted in SmackDown's second-best viewership figure for 2020.

This week's RAW show will also be held at the Performance Center, which will see the return of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and Edge, while The Undertaker is also scheduled to make an appearance at the show.

WWE's biggest PPV of the year, WrestleMania, which is set to take place next month, is in jeopardy as the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended the cancellation or postponement of events which have more than 50 people. Recent reports had indicated that WWE have contingency plans in place for WrestleMania 36 if the event does get canceled.