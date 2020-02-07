WWE Rumors - Contracts of 2 Superstars expired months ago; will leave in April

WWE may have failed to convince a popular tag team to extend their contract.

The long-running contract saga between WWE and The Revival may finally come to an end in April, as Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the 5-Time Tag Team Champions will be cleared to leave the company in and around WrestleMania month.

Meltzer confirmed that Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson had asked for their release again and WWE officials predictably offered them a fresh five-year contract worth a lot of money.

However, the Top Guys turned down WWE's offer and it seems like they have made up their minds about quitting the company.

Meltzer added that The Revival's contract reportedly expired a few months ago, however, the company have added time onto their deals as they were both out with injuries.

Dawson and Wilder have wanted out for many months and the WWE management have tried their best to convince the Superstars to stay with the company.

Here's what Meltzer revealed in the Newsletter:

The Revival asked for their release again this past week. WWE greatly increased their offer for a new five-year deal and after getting the offer, they turned it down and asked for their release. At this point, they haven’t been released. Their deals would have expired some months back but they’ve had time tacked on due to each member being out with injuries, but I believe they would be clear around April.

The Revival are one of the best tag teams in the world who have won titles in NXT, RAW and SmackDown. With the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, WWE has been spending more time in ensuring that its talents are locked down to fresh long-term deals.

Many Superstars have re-signed with WWE in the past year and the company expected The Revival to do the same. However, with each passing day, it seems like the Top Guys could be done with the WWE, quite possibly right after WrestleMania.

