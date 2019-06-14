×
WWE Rumors: Controversial top superstar out of action with injury after Matt Hardy match gets cancelled

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
726   //    14 Jun 2019, 09:02 IST

Matt Hardy is riding solo again
Matt Hardy is riding solo again

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio recently bit the injury bug a few weeks ago, though the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he'll be back in late June or early July.

However, another top WWE superstar has been injured prior to his scheduled match against Matt Hardy this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live. It's none other than Lars Sullivan, according to WON. They also gave an update on his injury status.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan has been on the main roster ever since post-WrestleMania 35. He was scheduled to debut sometime around January, taking out John Cena and subsequently setting up a WrestleMania feud against him.

However, Sullivan had an anxiety attack and was sent home. He was only ready to return after WrestleMania. Over a month ago, Sullivan was subject to major controversy after fans dug up his past posts on a forum. In essence, they were extremely politically incorrect posts and Sullivan was fined $100,000, though he does seem to have the locker room support thanks to directly approaching Titus O' Neil.

The heart of the matter

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sullivan was scheduled to face Matt Hardy on SmackDown but was pulled from the match due to an injury he suffered the prior night. Thankfully, it's not a particularly serious injury.

There was a match scheduled for 6/11 Smackdown where Sullivan was beating Matt Hardy, but it was pulled due to an injury to Sullivan from the night before. It’s said to be minor and he’s expected back in a few days

This likely means that we'll either see Sullivan back in action next week or they'll rest him for another week before he appears again. Either way, it should be interesting to see what rivalry they have planned for him.

What's next?

Lars Sullivan is expected to be back soon. Even Rey Mysterio's injury isn't too serious, which is a relief considering his history with injuries!

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Matt Hardy Lars Sullivan
Contact Us