WWE Rumors: Creative team pushing for Triple H to compete in blockbuster match at Survivor Series

Triple H will come up against Roman Reigns if the creative team gets their way

The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view has a RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT theme, with Superstars from all three shows battling it out for brand supremacy in multi-person matches.

Team RAW (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Ricochet) and Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin and Shorty G) have been confirmed for the men’s five-on-five-on-five elimination match, but the Superstars on Team NXT have not yet been announced.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that there has been a push from WWE’s creative team to have Triple H compete on Team NXT in the elimination match, but the 14-time World Champion does not want to be part of the event as an in-ring competitor.

Hearing that over the past few weeks there has been a push from creative to have Triple H as a member of Team NXT in the men’s elimination match. That idea has been met w/ mixed reactions, including that of The Game. I’m told he does NOT want to be part of the match this Sunday. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 18, 2019

Speaking to talkSPORT earlier in 2019, the NXT boss said he often gets requests for both him and Shawn Michaels to join the NXT roster, but he has no plans to compete for the black and gold brand.

“Trust me, there’s almost a day that doesn’t go by where I don’t get a text from somebody on these rosters who go ‘what if…’ or ‘what if Shawn…’ or ‘what if you…’ and that’s flattering, I understand that. Look, I watch what they do – I couldn’t hang! Not even in the ballpark anymore.”

Triple H’s most recent WWE matches

In 2019, Triple H defeated Batista at WrestleMania 35 before losing against another former Evolution colleague, Randy Orton, at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia in June.

He also competed in two tag team matches during WWE’s trip to Tokyo, Japan in the summer, but he did not participate at the recent Crown Jewel show in Riyadh.

“The Game” has still appeared sporadically on WWE television, though, most notably on the November 1 episode of SmackDown when he led NXT’s invasion of the blue brand to send out a message ahead of Survivor Series.

