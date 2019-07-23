WWE Rumors: Current Impact Wrestling star to make surprise Raw Reunion appearance

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 283 // 23 Jul 2019, 05:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Impact Wrestling

What's the story?

Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which will be a Raw Reunion special, is set to be a star-studded event, featuring tons of names from the past including Steve Austin, Ric Flair, HBK, and Hulk Hogan.

According to PWInsider.com, current Impact Wrestling star and former ECW and WWE Champion Rob Van Dam will be appearing on the Raw Reunion show as well.

In case you didn't know...

Rob Van Dam has not been in a WWE ring in years, and in the past has claimed his days working a full-time WWE schedule are behind him. The ECW original made his last in-ring appearance for WWE back in August of 2014, and since leaving the company he made a surprise appearance at the 2014 Slammy Awards special to present the Slammy Award for Extreme Moment of the Year.

Van Dam is both a former WWE Champion and a former ECW Champion in the original form of the company and is currently contracted to Impact Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider.com, Rob Van Dam is scheduled to appear, in a non-wrestling capacity, on tonight's WWE Raw Reunion special.

The report adds RVD was granted special, written permission from Impact Wrestling to make the appearance on the show, and he remains under contract with Impact despite the Raw appearance.

What's next?

The deal for Rob Van Dam to appear at tonight's Raw Reunion special is said to be a one-night-only deal, and he is not re-signing with WWE. RVD's current contract with Impact Wrestling is said to be expiring at this year's Bound For Glory PPV, at which time RVD will be free and clear to sign with any wrestling promotion.

How would you like to see RVD involved in tonight's WWE Raw Reunion special? Let us know in the comment section!