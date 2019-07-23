×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Current Impact Wrestling star to make surprise Raw Reunion appearance

Nicky Pags
ANALYST
Rumors
283   //    23 Jul 2019, 05:05 IST

Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling

What's the story?

Tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which will be a Raw Reunion special, is set to be a star-studded event, featuring tons of names from the past including Steve Austin, Ric Flair, HBK, and Hulk Hogan.

According to PWInsider.com, current Impact Wrestling star and former ECW and WWE Champion Rob Van Dam will be appearing on the Raw Reunion show as well.

In case you didn't know...

Rob Van Dam has not been in a WWE ring in years, and in the past has claimed his days working a full-time WWE schedule are behind him. The ECW original made his last in-ring appearance for WWE back in August of 2014, and since leaving the company he made a surprise appearance at the 2014 Slammy Awards special to present the Slammy Award for Extreme Moment of the Year.

Van Dam is both a former WWE Champion and a former ECW Champion in the original form of the company and is currently contracted to Impact Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider.com, Rob Van Dam is scheduled to appear, in a non-wrestling capacity, on tonight's WWE Raw Reunion special.

The report adds RVD was granted special, written permission from Impact Wrestling to make the appearance on the show, and he remains under contract with Impact despite the Raw appearance.

What's next?

The deal for Rob Van Dam to appear at tonight's Raw Reunion special is said to be a one-night-only deal, and he is not re-signing with WWE. RVD's current contract with Impact Wrestling is said to be expiring at this year's Bound For Glory PPV, at which time RVD will be free and clear to sign with any wrestling promotion. 

How would you like to see RVD involved in tonight's WWE Raw Reunion special? Let us know in the comment section!

Tags:
WWE Raw Stone Cold Steve Austin Rob Van Dam
Advertisement
5 ways Raw Reunion could impact current WWE storylines
RELATED STORY
3 Ways WWE could surprise us at RAW Reunion ( 22 July 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 Things you need to know about WWE Raw Reunion 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE RAW Reunion Rumors: The Rock's status, multiple title changes
RELATED STORY
3 Blunders WWE shouldn't make at RAW Reunion
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Another Hall of Famer turns down Raw Reunion offer
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why John Cena will make an appearance on Raw Reunion and 3 reasons he won't
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know - Real reason behind RAW Reunion, Original plans for the Fiend and more (July 22nd)
RELATED STORY
7 Twists for the RAW Reunion: Surprise appearances by John Cena and Undertaker, DX get destroyed?
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Wrestlers who might return at RAW Reunion 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us