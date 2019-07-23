WWE Rumors: Current plans on who WWE want to end 'Demon' Finn Balor's unbeaten streak revealed

WWE do have someone in mind to defeat 'The Demon' Finn Balor

What's the story?

When Bray Wyatt returned to Monday Night RAW and attacked Finn Balor, everyone assumed that 'The Fiend' was setting up a huge SummerSlam match against 'The Demon' Finn Balor. But it seems that WWE have another plan in mind for what to do with the undefeated 'Demon' aspect of Balor's character.

In case you didn't know...

Last week Finn Balor had just wrestled and was paying tribute to the live crowd when the lights went out, when they came back on Balor was firmly in the clutches of the devilish 'Fiend' a new gimmick for Bray Wyatt that was introduced during his 'Firefly Funhouse' vignettes. Wyatt then downed Balor with a Sister Abigail. On this week's Raw, Mick Foley suffered the same fate.

Since then most wrestling news websites have scrambled to confirm that Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor will be wrestling at SummerSlam, something that Wyatt himself alluded to in one of his trademark cryptic tweets.

However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter replied to a question from a fan on Twitter and seemingly confirmed that WWE wouldn't be doing 'Fiend' Vs. 'Demon' on their big summer show

What's the story?

So, if Finn Balor isn't invoking 'The Demon' at SummerSlam, the PPV he remains undefeated on having appeared as 'The Demon' all three times he's wrestled there, then what are the plans for 'The Demon' character? Well Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue has heard some speculation in that regards,

I reached out to a #WWE source and was told that Aleister Black is the current favourite to end the undefeated streak of the Demon King Finn Balor. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) July 21, 2019

Aleister Black would undoubtedly be an interesting opponent for Finn Balor and possesses the same mystical qualities to his character as 'The Demon' Balor and 'The Fiend' Wyatt.

What's next?

It remains to be seen what will actually happen between Wyatt and Balor between now and SummerSlam and whether or not we'll see 'The Demon' but if we don't, how would you guys feel about Aleister Black being the one to end the streak?