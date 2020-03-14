WWE Rumors - Current Superstar's new ring name after he leaves the company possibly revealed

The Revival could be set to leave WWE when their contracts expire later this year

The Revival are former RAW, SmackDown and NXT tag-team champions. However, despite having the potential to be one of the top tag teams in the WWE, they have often been overlooked. This could have something to do with the fact that both Dawson and Wilder got injured after their main roster debut.

Regardless of this, the duo are reportedly not happy with how WWE treats tag-team wrestling and are set to leave the company after their contracts expire later this year. Their most likely destination after this is All Elite Wrestling. The Revival and The Young Bucks have teased a dream match between the two in the past and we could finally see this match soon.

We now know more about what Dash Wilder's persona and the name could be after his departure from WWE. Firstly, the man handling Wilder and Dawson's trademark filings has also done the same for several AEW stars in the past. Wilder, whose real name is Daniel Wheeler, has filed a trademark for the name "Cash Wheeler", more details on that below. Wilder and Dawson have also filed a trademark for "Top Guys". This could be their tag-team name in the future although we don't have any further confirmation on that.

You can check out the trademark filing for "Cash Wheeler" below:

G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Shirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Will we see The Revival in All Elite Wrestling after their WWE contracts run out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.