WWE Rumors: Cyndi Lauper to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Will a particular girl have fun at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year?

Cyndi Lauper acted as Wendi Richter’s manager at WrestleMania 1

What’s the story?

One of the most anticipated events of WrestleMania weekend is the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Since 2004, the WWE Hall of Fame has been inducting celebrities that have been involved with the promotion in some fashion. In 2010, the celebrity inductee became an annual part of the ceremony.

As the years have gone on, people have often ruminated over the possibility of what celebrity would be inducted. Based on a report from Wrestling Inc, we may have just received a tremendous clue that this year’s celebrity inductee might be Cyndi Lauper.

In case you didn’t know...

Cyndi Lauper burst onto the music scene in a big way in the mid-eighties. With the release of her debut album, “She’s So Unusual,” Cyndi Lauper was on the cusp of making history. She would become the first female singer to have four top-five singles released from the same album.

Lauper was an integral part of the, “Rock ‘N Wrestling,” era of the eighties, and many credit the WWE’s rise in popularity at the time with her involvement with the promotion. Captain Lou Albano appeared in the music video for, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and Hulk Hogan was with her as her, “bodyguard,” when she accepted the Best New Artist Grammy in 1985. Lauper started to appear on WWE programming as the manager/sidekick of Wendi Richter, who was feuding with Leilani Kei and Fabulous Moolah.

Lauper most recently appeared for the WWE in 2012, when she smashed Heath Slater over the head with a gold record.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, there are some obvious clues that Cyndi Lauper will be this year’s celebrity inductee. Former WWF Women’s Champion, Wendi Richter is appearing at Wrestlecon for the first time ever during the weekend of WrestleMania 33. Wrestlecon is a fan convention that is held in the same city as WrestleMania.

Due to Richter’s first ever appearance at the event, speculation is starting to run rampant that Cyndi Lauper may indeed be the celebrity inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame this year. It would make sense that Richter would be the person to induct Lauper into the WWE Hall of Fame if that were to happen.

What’s next?

We should get confirmation on who the celebrity inductee will be for the WWE Hall of Fame over the next few weeks.

Sportskeeda’s Take

For anybody that remembers watching the Rock ‘N Wrestling era, Cyndi Lauper was a big part of it. At this point in time, this is all conjecture, but it’s based on the fairly significant coincidence that Wendi Richter is making her first ever appearance at Wrestlecon.

Lauper absolutely deserves to be inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, and we hope that she’ll be inducted this year.