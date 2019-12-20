WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan's possible opponent after Bray Wyatt revealed (Exclusive)

Expect to see Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan has been involved in one of the most intriguing storylines on WWE programming recently with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt on SmackDown.

The latest development in the Universal Championship storyline saw Bryan return with a new short-haired look at the TLC pay-per-view, where he attacked Wyatt after his victory over The Miz.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue told host Korey Gunz that the storyline between the two men is unlikely to last beyond the 2020 Royal Rumble, and Bryan could move back into the Intercontinental Championship picture to face Shinsuke Nakamura.

“Daniel Bryan is unlikely to be in that match [versus The Fiend at the Royal Rumble] and then go on to win the Rumble, so he would be unlikely to have the opportunity to face The Fiend [at WrestleMania]. We’ll have to see. It does depend heavily on who wins the Rumble, but I think Daniel Bryan’s storytelling in that regard is done and he will probably move back into his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura.”

Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan rematch?

With the 2020 Royal Rumble on the horizon, it looks likely that Daniel Bryan will challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship in a rematch from Survivor Series.

The previous match ended in a victory for “The Fiend”, who withstood multiple missile dropkicks and a running knee from Bryan before picking up a 1-2-3 victory with his mandible claw submission.

Following the event, “The Fiend” attacked Bryan from underneath the ring canvas on an episode of SmackDown, and the show ended with Wyatt’s alter-ego ripping out clumps of his rival’s hair.

Now that “The Leader of the Yes Movement” has returned, all signs point towards the two men going one-on-one again at the Rumble.