WWE Rumors - Daniel Bryan's possible WrestleMania 36 opponent revealed

Daniel Bryan is currently in a storyline with Heath Slater

According to WrestlingNewsCo’s Paul Davis, there has been talk that Daniel Bryan could renew his rivalry with Sheamus at WrestleMania 36.

The two-time WrestleMania opponents first met at WWE's annual extravaganza in 2011 when their United States Championship match on the WrestleMania 27 kickoff show ended in a no contest.

One year later, Sheamus took advantage of a distracted Bryan (w/AJ Lee) in the opening match of WrestleMania 28 to win the World Heavyweight Championship in just 18 seconds.

Davis is reporting that Bryan is gaining more influence behind the scenes in WWE – so much so that he personally requested to work with Drew Gulak and Heath Slater in his current storyline on SmackDown – and there is a possibility that he could go one-on-one with Sheamus again for the third time at ‘Mania.

“Bryan appears to be in a holding pattern right now as he is currently not in a major storyline. There has been talk of having him face Sheamus at WrestleMania to play off of Sheamus’ 18-second win at WrestleMania XXVIII in 2012.”

Although the manner of Bryan’s defeat against Sheamus at WrestleMania 28 was questioned by many WWE fans at the time, it eventually led to a huge rise in his popularity and the start of the “Yes Movement”.

Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania history

After his back-to-back matches against Sheamus at WrestleMania 27 and WrestleMania 28, Daniel Bryan teamed with Kane to retain the Tag Team titles against Big E and Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 29.

At WrestleMania 30, Bryan began the show by defeating Triple H and ended it by winning a Triple Threat match against Batista and Randy Orton to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

The 38-year-old then won the Intercontinental Championship in a seven-man ladder match at WrestleMania 31, while he returned to in-ring action at WrestleMania 34 by teaming with Shane McMahon to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Last year, Bryan lost the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 35.