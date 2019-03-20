×
WWE Rumors: Details emerge on Drew McIntyre dealing with sickness

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
331   //    20 Mar 2019, 02:19 IST

WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre is hard work and dedication personified
WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre is hard work and dedication personified

What's the story?

Per PWInsider, Drew McIntyre is reportedly dealing with a sickness – one that is yet to be disclosed to the public.

Apparently, if one is to believe the professional wrestling rumor mill, McIntyre has been performing at WWE events despite having to deal with the aforementioned sickness.

In case you didn't know...

Since returning to the WWE in 2017, Drew McIntyre has set the professional wrestling community abuzz with his highly-evolved physique and significantly improved in-ring skills.

McIntyre went on to win the NXT Championship, before dropping the title, and eventually making his comeback on the WWE main roster – on Monday Night RAW in 2018.

The heart of the matter

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that the WWE higher-ups are incredibly impressed with Drew McIntyre, and the company's head honcho Vince McMahon views "The Scottish Psychopath" as the next big star of WWE.

Considering that, it's been rather intriguing to observe McIntyre's meteoric rise through the WWE food chain, as the hulking Scotsman has been accorded a huge push as one of the RAW brand's top Superstars in recent times.

On that note, PWInsider now reports that there have been backstage talks regarding McIntyre's health over the past few days.

Apparently, McIntyre worked this past weekend's WWE live events as well as this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, despite dealing with a sickness.

Although rumors are rife that McIntyre was very ill, the former NXT Champion still managed to compete in a match on RAW – defeating Seth Rollins in singles competition this past Monday on RAW.

What's next?

Fans can expect additional details pertaining to Drew McIntyre and his illness, to unravel in the days to come.

Drew McIntyre is presently expected to face Roman Reigns in a singles match at WrestleMania 35 on April 7th.

Also Read: The Rock praises the 3 "GOATS" of WWE

We, here at Sportskeeda, send good wishes to Drew McIntyre, and hope he recovers at the earliest.

