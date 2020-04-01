WWE Rumors - Details of backstage negativity towards Seth Rollins revealed

The Monday Night Messiah has indeed come a long way.

There was a time when people backstage doubted the man who went on to win multiple world titles.

Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins has cemented himself as one of the biggest Superstars in the company but his journey to the top was unsurprisingly not a smooth one.

Rollins' feud with Kevin Owens has highlighted the initial phase of the Monday Night Messiah's career and many real-life elements have been incorporated into the storyline.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had previously revealed details of how Rollins struggled to cope with the new WWE style during his developmental days in FCW.

Meltzer also revealed that there was a lot of backstage negativity towards Rollins as he wanted to wrestle his way.

The former WWE Champion got his big break as a member of the Shield but even when he was called up, there were backstage doubts about his future and whether he would be willing to adapt to the WWE.

There was a feeling backstage that his 'know-it-all' attitude would hinder his rise in the company, however, he has gone on to become an established name in the past decade and has still managed to retain his original style.

Meltzer noted the following:

If it was not for the Shield idea, and it was as a single, I mean he probably at some point would have gotten in, and because he is that talented, he probably would have made it because it’s not a lock because there were a lot of people. I mean even like, when the Shield came up and he was one of the three guys, I had been hearing like there was so much negativity towards him. You know that feeling that he knew it all and he was doing it his way, and now when he wrestles, he does wrestle his way, you know more than their way, and it works, but back then, those were all bad habits and bad style and whatever.

Seth Rollins' ongoing feud against Kevin Owens has been an intriguing one. While Rollins has claimed that he is the reason why a Performance Center stands today, Owens has also made a strong case for himself as being one of the most successful Superstars to have come through the NXT ranks.

Both of the former Universal Champions will clash at WrestleMania in what should be a solid in-ring contest.