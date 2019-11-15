WWE Rumors: Details on Becky Lynch's possible WrestleMania 36 match

Becky Lynch headlined WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch has established herself as one of the most important Superstars in all of WWE since she became known as “The Man” in September 2018.

At WrestleMania 35, Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first women’s main event in the show’s history, and she is now on the verge of breaking Rousey’s record of 232 days as RAW Women’s Champion.

Speaking on this week’s Dropkick DiSKussions, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue mentioned that the renewal of the Rousey vs. Lynch rivalry is a storyline that is still on WWE’s radar, with a one-on-one WrestleMania rematch looking likely.

“Going forwards, I think the Rousey versus Lynch storyline is still very much the main storyline they want, but I think that’s more likely to be heading into a WrestleMania. We’ll have to see. Asuka seems to be lined up to be the next challenger, at least for the December pay-per-view, and then at the Royal Rumble, we’ll see. I wouldn’t be too surprised to see Ronda Rousey as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.”

Colohue added that WWE is unlikely to bring Rousey back at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, where Lynch will face NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, simply because they do not want "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" to overshadow Baszler.

“What they don’t want to do, given that the whole purpose of this is to make NXT look as good as they can, they don’t want Ronda Rousey to come in and completely overshadow Shayna Baszler. They don’t want that. Neither of the women involved want that, so I very much doubt we will see Ronda Rousey.”

Where has Ronda Rousey been?

After losing the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey was forced to take time away from WWE due to suffering a broken hand in the history-making Triple Threat main event.

Triple H revealed in October that the UFC Hall of Famer is “constantly pitching ideas” ahead of her return and he expects to see her back in WWE “sooner rather than later”.

