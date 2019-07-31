WWE Rumors: Details on exactly which aspects of SmackDown Live could change after FOX move revealed

WWE's SmackDown Live show is one of the most popular presentations on TV today

What's the story?

Per WrestleVotes, fans can expect WWE SmackDown Live to be presented in a more "cinematic" way, once SmackDown moves to the FOX Network on October 4th, 2019.

Besides, while the reasons for the aforementioned change in the presentation have been expounded upon; the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also recently noted that the WWE is likely aiming to bring in Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the first SmackDown Live episode on FOX this October 4th.

Additionally, FOX officials have reportedly been planning to rope in several celebrities, in order to add to the grandeur of the October 4th premiere of SmackDown Live on FOX.

In case you didn't know...

The SmackDown Live brand's upcoming move to the FOX Network has been one of the most-discussed topics over the past several months in the sports-entertainment industry.

The general consensus in the pro wrestling community is that the WWE could be looking to revamp the presentation and look of SmackDown Live once it moves to FOX later this year.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had previously reported that FOX officials are potentially looking to bring in several celebrities, whereas the WWE aims to bring back legendary pro wrestling icon and Hollywood megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson; for the first episode of SmackDown Live on FOX (October 4th, 2019).

Furthermore, WrestleVotes has now put forth a tweet, explaining that after moving to FOX, WWE SmackDown will be shot with different cameras -- with the promotion recently having tested newer, comparatively more expensive technology, and liking what the new cameras and equipment produced.

Moreover, it emphasized that the episodes of SmackDown Live on FOX would have a more cinematic feel to them, akin to some of the WWE 24 presentations...Fans can read the statement put forth by WrestleVotes, below --

"When the move to FOX happens, expect SmackDown to be shot with different cameras. WWE tested out some newer, much more expensive technology recently and said to have liked what it produced. It will seem cinematic like, similar to some WWE24 footage."

When the move to FOX happens, expect SmackDown to be shot with different cameras. WWE tested out some newer, much more expensive technology recently and said to have liked what it produced. It will seem cinematic like, similar to some WWE24 footage. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 30, 2019

What's next?

The WWE's SmackDown Live weekly TV show will be moving to Friday nights, from October 4th, on FOX.

What are your thoughts on SmackDown Live being presented in a different manner? Sound off!