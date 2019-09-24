WWE Rumors: Details on whether Bray Wyatt will be on RAW or SmackDown after the draft

Bray Wyatt is reportedly wanted on RAW and SmackDown

The 2019 WWE draft will take place across two nights on the October 11 episode of SmackDown and the October 14 episode of RAW.

On October 6, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, meaning there is a strong possibility that he will hold Raw’s top male title heading into the draft.

According to WrestleVotes, there is interest from FOX in Wyatt moving to SmackDown after the blue brand debuts on the channel on October 4, but RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman is said to be a “gigantic fan” of the former Wyatt Family leader and he is likely to remain with the red brand.

Something nobody can deny: a person who works for FOX has directly told me, face to face, they would like Bray Wyatt on SmackDown. However, it looks like he’s going to remain on RAW, with Paul Heyman being a gigantic fan of his. Not confirmed, but we’ll see. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 24, 2019

Bray Wyatt targets Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins retained his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in the main event of Clash of Champions on September 15.

Following the match, “The Fiend” appeared and attacked Rollins, who later accepted a challenge to face Bray Wyatt in a Hell In A Cell match at the next pay-per-view.

The show-closing segment on the September 23 episode of RAW ended with “The Fiend” staring into the eyes of a terrified Rollins in the corner of the ring, just like the previous episode, while he also attacked Strowman on two occasions.

What else could happen in the draft?

As of the time of writing, not many details have been revealed about the upcoming draft.

The last three roster changes in WWE, which all took place shortly after WrestleMania events, have been dubbed Superstar Shake-Ups, with only a select few major Superstars moving between RAW and SmackDown.

Given that WWE is promoting the next set of changes as a draft, it seems likely that every Superstar from RAW and SmackDown will be ranked from most wanted to least wanted, much like how the draft worked in 2016.

