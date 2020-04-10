WWE Rumors - Did Goldberg use his backstage power to avoid losing to a popular Superstar?

There is heat on Goldberg for reportedly refusing to lose a big match recently.

There was another interesting rumor about Goldberg that has been doing the rounds.

Goldberg and Vince McMahon.

Goldberg has been in the news lately and it's not for a particularly positive cause.

There have been reports floating around that Goldberg refused to lose to Bray Wyatt as he felt that a defeat would hurt his superhero image. There were also rumors about Goldberg refusing to hold on to the Universal title after WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue set the record straight on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast featuring special guest Rick Ucchino and host Korey Gunz.

Tom noted that Bray Wyatt has written every aspect of his character and he would have had more say in the outcome of his Super ShowDown match against Goldberg than the WWE Hall of Famer.

Tom revealed that Golberg was brought in by the company to beat Bray Wyatt and the decision was one of the many changes that were made to the WrestleMania card.

The original plan was for Roman Reigns to go over Wyatt at WrestleMania but the company changed the match in favor of a bigger spectacle between Goldberg and The Big Dog.

When it comes to the report about Goldberg retaining at WrestleMania, Tom added that the former WCW Superstar is too expensive for the company and the plan was never to use him after WrestleMania.

Goldberg has such a lot of flak today for things that might not even be true and that's before we get to the conflicting reports we had anyway. We have one outlet saying that Bray Wyatt had been originally been planned to win the matches in Saudi Arabia and that Goldberg at the last minute had used his way to stop that. Bray Wyatt has essentially written every single part of his entire character so far. I find it more likely that he has his way rather than Goldberg having his way. Goldberg was specifically brought in to win that match.

The original plan as we know was going to be Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns. Just before the Royal Rumble, the plans changed pretty much for every big title match. The script was flipped as it were. Goldberg was brought in to take the title off, there was at no point even a conversation about Goldberg being willing to win or lose. He was already there for that one thing, and then, of course, there was a follow-up saying that Goldberg was supposed to retain at WrestleMania, carry the Universal title forward but he didn't want to.

No. Goldberg is simply too expensive for the WWE to keep bringing in. He was always due to lose at WrestleMania, even though he was originally due to lose to Roman Reigns, who was supposed to beat Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.

Goldberg is not expected to be back for a while and we imagine the kind of reactions he'd get when he does return to WWE TV for another big payday.

There are many reports doing the rounds backstage that have painted Goldberg in a bad light and that could influence his next possible appearance, whenever the WWE officials decide to make it happen.

