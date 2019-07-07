×
WWE Rumors: Did WWE take a shot at The Young Bucks?

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
93   //    07 Jul 2019, 02:22 IST

The war between WWE and AEW looks as though it's set to continue
The war between WWE and AEW looks as though it's set to continue

What's the story?

AEW and WWE seem to be firing shots at one another as part of their programming right now and WWE even accidentally referenced AEW on Instagram earlier this week, but now it appears that their superstars could be calling them out as well.

In case you didn't know...

The Young Bucks were part of an entrance at Fyter Fest last weekend that parodied Batista's fan entrance from a few years ago, in just one of the shots that the company fired at WWE as part of the show.

The Young Bucks and The Revival have had their own issues over the past few years since many members of the WWE Universe already known what #FTR really means, even though The Revival themselves have been trying to create their own meaning when they've been on WWE TV.

The heart of the matter

Interestingly, The Revival recently Tweeted about the fact that they were better than all other tag teams and went as far as to mention them by name. Whilst AJ Styles had his own comments on this update, WWE actually retweeted it even though The Young Bucks were one of the teams who were mentioned in the Tweet.

What's next?

The Revival has been seen as one of the best tag team's in the world and are the current Raw Tag Team Champions, but now that The Club has re-signed deals, it will be interesting to see how long they are able to hold onto those Championships. It's also worth noting that The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson responded to the Tweet in his usual humorous way.

Do you think this was WWE taking a shot at AEW's tag team division? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE Raw The Young Bucks Scott Dawson Dash Wilder
