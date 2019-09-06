WWE Rumors: Unfortunate details on the future of former World Champion following his return next week

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 383 // 06 Sep 2019, 16:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Taker and Austin return next week!

While many fans feel that The Undertaker needs to finally retire from WWE, it can not be argued that The Phenom still gets one of the best crowd responses whenever he appears.

Even though The Undertaker was unable to deliver in-ring during his infamous match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Jeddah, the 54-year-old made quite a mark during his most recent match at Extreme Rules where he teamed with Roman Reigns to take on Drew McIntyre and Shane O'Mac.

The Undertaker is scheduled to make an appearance on SmackDown next week which will be taking place at Madison Square Garden. It is clear that WWE wants to bring in legends to make the RAW and SmackDown at MSG even more entertaining as Stone Cold will be appearing on RAW whereas The Undertaker is slated for SmackDown.

Future plans for The Undertaker

While Stone Cold will be appearing as the moderator of the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for their Universal Championship match at Clash of Champions, The Undertaker's exact role on SmackDown is not known yet.

However, Dave Meltzer has stated on Wrestling Observer that The Deadman's return will not be leading to another match.

This comes as a major disappointment because the last time The Undertaker had returned to WWE TV was to aid Roman Reigns against McMahon and McIntyre which led to a tag team match involving the four.

What will The Undertaker do on SmackDown?

It will be quite interesting to see how WWE utilize one of SmackDown's topmost legends next week. A segment involving The Phenom and The Fiend would certainly be highly entertaining and give us a moment to remember for a long time to come.

Also Read: 2-time Champion 'begged and pleaded' with Vince McMahon for a push

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!