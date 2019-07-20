WWE Rumors: Disappointing SummerSlam news on The Undertaker

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker

What's the story?

SummerSlam is fast approaching, and there is a major focus on The Undertaker's role at this year's show.

On the July 19th edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer opened up about the Deadman's status for SummerSlam 2019. As things stand, Undertaker is not a part of the line-up that WWE has in place for the big event.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker's first match in 2019 was against Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown. The dream match that happened a decade too late ended up being a horrible affair after Goldberg suffered a concussion early on in the match.

Many botched spots and an underwhelming finish put a sour taste in the mouth of the fans who were eagerly looking forward to the spectacle. The Undertaker himself was reportedly unhappy with how the match went down and wanted to set things right.

The Undertaker is known to take breaks between his matches but broke tradition and returned for a tag team contest at the recently concluded Extreme Rules PPV. The Phenom teamed up with Roman Reigns, collectively known as the Graveyard Dogs, to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

The Extreme Rules opener was one of the better matches of the night, and the Undertaker impressed a majority of the fans with a respectable performance. He did all his signature moves in a match that kept the fans invested from bell to bell.

Undertaker's positive showing at Extreme Rules made his SummerSlam appearance an inevitable happening. However, that may not be the case.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that The Undertaker is not currently part of the SummerSlam card. While the situation is subject to change with a month yet to go for the biggest show of the summer, Undertaker is currently not included in the line-up being planned for the show.

Meltzer said, "He's (Undertaker) not on the show."

Guest co-host Garrett Gonzales posed the question whether Undertaker was ever involved in being a part of SummerSlam, to begin with, to which Meltzer replied by saying, "I don't have an answer. I know he was advertised (laughs). I know him, and Drew McIntyre was advertised for the show, but he's not on the show. Put it this way; I need to find out more. To me it makes no sense, why do you have Undertaker on Extreme Rules and not SummerSlam. You would put him on Extreme Rules to build for SummerSlam. And again. things can change as we still got a month, but whatever it is, they have a line-up for the show, and he's not on it."

SummerSlam is scheduled to take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on August 12th and The Undertaker doesn't seem to be involved in WWE's current plan. The booking can change as there is still a significant chunk of WWE programming yet to go that will shape the final SummerSlam card.

Could we see the seeds for Undertaker's SummerSlam match be planted on next week's Raw Reunion show, presumably against Drew McIntyre or, will the Deadman sit this one out?

