WWE Rumors - Disheartening backstage update on Murphy

The latest update on Murphy's future in Seth Rollins' faction is disappointing.

What could this mean for Seth Rollins and his future?

Murphy

Seth Rollins will be taking on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36. But it looks like the problems for Seth Rollins' faction are only increasing.

As reported earlier, Rezar of AOP, who is part of Rollins' faction is injured, and with Rezar injured, there are plans that WWE will not be using Akam on-screen either. This had led to speculation regarding whether WWE will add another team to the stable or if it will allow Rollins and Murphy will continue forward as a tag-team.

However, as per a report from PWInsider, Murphy was scheduled to be on RAW this week but could not make it as he was 'not cleared'.

Here is what Cagesideseats stated:

According to PW Insider, Murphy was supposed to be on Monday Night Raw this past week but he wasn’t cleared for the show.

Murphy is a former Cruiserweight Champion and has also held the RAW Tag Team Championships along with Seth Rollins. While Murphy did not have a match at WrestleMania, there was a high chance that the Australian Superstar would have been in the corner of the Monday Night Messiah.

However, with Murphy not being cleared for RAW, there is a high chance that he may be added to the multiple Superstars who will be missing this year's WrestleMania - including Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

Murphy received a major push after joining Seth Rollins and AOP, and this could certainly hinder any big plans for the Superstar.

There is also a high chance that WWE cancels the idea of Seth Rollins' faction altogether and the Architect goes back to becoming a lone Superstar with no backup.

Do you think WWE should continue using Murphy as Seth Rollins' tag-team partner after AOP's absence from the group, or should Murphy and Rollins fly solo? Let us know in the comments!