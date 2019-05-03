WWE Rumors: Dixie Carter working with WWE again?

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 759 // 03 May 2019, 07:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dixie Carter (left) was at war with WWE during Impact Wrestling's prime

What's the story?

Former TNA (Impact Wrestling) owner Dixie Carter has taken to social media so as to give the professional wrestling community a rather subtle hint that she's likely filming something related to the WWE.

Apparently, Carter asserted that she's traveling to Hartford, Connecticut, where the WWE HQ (Headquarters) are based.

Additionally, Carter also made a few intriguing references to her kayfabe nephew EC3 aka Ethan Carter III who is now a WWE Superstar.

In case you didn't know...

During his time in Impact Wrestling, EC3 performed as company owner Dixie Carter's kayfabe nephew.

Despite not being related in real-life, the duo of EC3 and Carter worked quite well for Impact Wrestling, as they achieved a considerable amount of success as heels in the professional wrestling community.

Carter eventually sold off her majority stake in Impact Wrestling to Anthem back in the year 2017 and has been largely absent from the professional wrestling sphere ever since.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Dixie Carter did appear in the WWE 24 Kurt Angle documentary in 2017, and garnered headlines for having worked with WWE for the project -- primarily considering the fact that back when TNA was in its prime, Carter had often asserted that she'd love for her company to dethrone WWE as the world's top pro wrestling promotion.

Furthermore, Carter has put forth a few Instagram posts, noting her trip to Connecticut, and making a reference to her family i.e., EC3. Her Instagram captions stated --

"Fun day filming TV."

Advertisement

"EC3 2019 For Champ."

Moreover, the background in one of her Instagram photos indicates that she was indeed at an arena/set where WWE was filming, owing to signs pertaining to WWE catering, etc.

What's next?

EC3 aka Ethan Carter III presently performs for the WWE's RAW brand and has been relegated to a mid-card role as of late.

What are your thoughts on Dixie Carter likely working with WWE once again? Sound off!