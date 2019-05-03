×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Dixie Carter working with WWE again?

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
759   //    03 May 2019, 07:26 IST

Dixie Carter (left) was at war with WWE during Impact Wrestling's prime
Dixie Carter (left) was at war with WWE during Impact Wrestling's prime

What's the story?

Former TNA (Impact Wrestling) owner Dixie Carter has taken to social media so as to give the professional wrestling community a rather subtle hint that she's likely filming something related to the WWE.

Apparently, Carter asserted that she's traveling to Hartford, Connecticut, where the WWE HQ (Headquarters) are based.

Additionally, Carter also made a few intriguing references to her kayfabe nephew EC3 aka Ethan Carter III who is now a WWE Superstar.

In case you didn't know...

During his time in Impact Wrestling, EC3 performed as company owner Dixie Carter's kayfabe nephew.

Despite not being related in real-life, the duo of EC3 and Carter worked quite well for Impact Wrestling, as they achieved a considerable amount of success as heels in the professional wrestling community.

Carter eventually sold off her majority stake in Impact Wrestling to Anthem back in the year 2017 and has been largely absent from the professional wrestling sphere ever since.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Dixie Carter did appear in the WWE 24 Kurt Angle documentary in 2017, and garnered headlines for having worked with WWE for the project -- primarily considering the fact that back when TNA was in its prime, Carter had often asserted that she'd love for her company to dethrone WWE as the world's top pro wrestling promotion.

Furthermore, Carter has put forth a few Instagram posts, noting her trip to Connecticut, and making a reference to her family i.e., EC3. Her Instagram captions stated --

"Fun day filming TV." 
Advertisement
"EC3 2019 For Champ." 

Moreover, the background in one of her Instagram photos indicates that she was indeed at an arena/set where WWE was filming, owing to signs pertaining to WWE catering, etc.

View this post on Instagram

A rainy night in...

A post shared by Dixie Carter (@tnadixie) on

View this post on Instagram

Fun day filming TV. #family #greenroom

A post shared by Dixie Carter (@tnadixie) on

What's next?

EC3 aka Ethan Carter III presently performs for the WWE's RAW brand and has been relegated to a mid-card role as of late.

What are your thoughts on Dixie Carter likely working with WWE once again? Sound off!

Tags:
Impact Wrestling Dixie Carter EC3
Advertisement
5 WWE gimmicks that Impact Wrestling (TNA) copied
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dixie Carter takes a jibe at WWE for misusing former top NXT star 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former TNA Champion signs with WWE
RELATED STORY
5 interesting facts about EC3
RELATED STORY
5 most controversial backstage moments in TNA history
RELATED STORY
6 Impact Wrestling Wrestlers WWE Should Hire
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Al Snow on Mick Foley, Head, Marty Jannetty, WWE, and wrestling in the Mississippi River
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dixie Carter takes a shot at Randy Orton for his SmackDown Live promo
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Legend regrets his time in TNA/Impact Wrestling 
RELATED STORY
5 Insane ways WWE characters were killed off on TV
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us