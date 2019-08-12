WWE Rumors: Dolph Ziggler used a banned word in his SummerSlam promo

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.27K // 12 Aug 2019, 18:32 IST

Goldberg vs. Ziggler was a success

After weeks of build-up, SummerSlam 2019 is finally done and dusted. The reviews of the show have generally been positive with a majority of the PPV flowing nicely from the opening minute right until the main event.

While there were many moments across the show that elicited great reactions from the Toronto fans, Goldberg's squash match against Dolph Ziggler and the twin spears that were delivered after the match were very well received.

It took one minute and fifty seconds for Goldberg to get a typically dominant win over WWE's resident Showoff.

However not many realised that Ziggler cut a promo before the match in which he interestingly mentioned a banned word, as noted by Bryan Alvarez on the post-SummerSlam edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Ziggler began the promo by saying, "You are looking at the best thing at this show. You are looking at the best thing to happen to WWE. You are looking at the best damn thing that has ever happened to pro wrestling."

Ziggler dropped the word 'pro wrestling', which as we all know, has been on Vince McMahon's banned list of words for a long time. The WWE boss prefers his talents using 'Sports Entertainment' instead.

It was also noted that this was the second time that Ziggler had said 'pro wrestling' in as many weeks.

Alvarez noted on the latest edition of the WOR:

"Ziggler came out ranting that he's the best damn thing that has happened in pro wrestling, which by the way, is the second time this week he's dropped the words 'pro wrestling' in a promo, so maybe they've lifted the ban on that word."

While the match followed the expected pattern, the post-match angle is what made the short-term Goldberg-Ziggler feud a success.

Ziggler took the microphone after the match and derided the former WCW Champion, claiming that Goldberg didn't have the nerve to take him on man-to-man. Goldberg, who was making his way backstage, stopped in his tracks and returned to the ring to deliver a devastating spear to Ziggler.

After the spear, Goldberg walked back to the locker room but Ziggler was not done yet. He took the mic again and disrespected the WWE Hall of Famer again. Goldberg made his way out to the ring again to end the segment with one final spear.

This was booked to make Goldberg look like a rampaging veteran and the WWE accomplished it with ease.