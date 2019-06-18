WWE Rumors: (Exclusive) Is Vince McMahon happy to be Bray Wyatt's devil?

Tom Colohue FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Exclusive 332 // 18 Jun 2019, 00:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse

Bray Wyatt is one of the WWE's strangest creations and that's before the Firefly Funhouse segments started. Lately, it's even stranger. We've seen unhappy children gathered around, their eyes staring blankly at us all, we've seen an amazing technicolor muscle man dance, we've seen an undead rabbit and we've even seen the appearance of the devil, Vince McMahon.

You'd think that Vince McMahon isn't a fan of being portrayed in such a light. Vince isn't a man known for enjoying having his WWE enterprise viewed negatively. Rumors backstage abound about any slight against the boss seeing the end of any push for the talent. What Vince is known as a fan of though is some weird, weird, weird stuff like this.

He was never a fan of Mankind until the infamous segments with Jim Ross. He may have enjoyed Kane but it wasn't until Kane set fire to someone (curiously, also Jim Ross) that Vince really got behind him. One source told me: "Vince loves s*** like this."

Something's definitely working. Fans are responding too.

It's not the first time Vince McMahon has turned out to be the devil of course. He's been the evil megalomaniac Mr McMahon for a long time. He's been a higher power. Even now he's blamed for CM Punk, Neville and Dean Ambrose. As another source said: "He's always the bad guy. This isn't anything new. If he didn't like it he wouldn't be in it at all."

For the Firefly Funhouse, Vince McMahon has provided Bray Wyatt with writers, directors, extras, props and considerable airtime with which to shock and awe. He's even personally appeared, after a fashion, so you know how much both men want this to succeed.

Bray Wyatt has been creating enthralling content since his alliance with Matt Hardy ended this time last year. His juvenile but terrifying mannerisms are almost etched in law at this point. We've had crowds chanting 'yowie wowie'. We've had a lot of people more than willing to let him in. If Vince McMahon, the boss, Mr "t*****les the size of grapefruits' himself is behind him then surely the career trajectory can only be upwards for the Eater of Worlds.