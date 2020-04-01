WWE Rumors - Experienced Superstar didn't like being treated like a beginner after being signed

It was 'a constant fight' for the popular Superstar after signing up with WWE.

He went on to become a multiple-time World Champion.

Triple H and William Regal

The ongoing feud between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens has been an engaging angle that has a deeply-rooted sense of realism to it.

Seth Rollins claims to be the man who built the Performance Center, and The Monday Night Messiah does make a strong argument as he is the most successful developmental export of all time.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed details of Rollins' initial days in the company and how his current feud with Owens has a lot of legitimacy to it.

Rollins worked in the independent circuit for a good number of years before coming to the WWE in 2010. Rollins rose to become a top talent in Ring of Honor before he arrived in WWE's former developmental system, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

Meltzer revealed that Rollins had a tough time getting used to the WWE as he wanted to work his style but the WWE had their way of doing things and they forced the newer talents to adopt the company's method.

Rollins was the best and most experienced performer of his class during his time in FCW and Meltzer noted that the Superstar would not have liked being treated like a beginner by the WWE officials. Rollins' FCW phase was termed 'as a constant fight', however, as it has now been documented, the former WWE Champion overcome all the issues to become the face of the company in the years to follow.

Meltzer revealed the following:

So, there was a lot of legitimacy as far as like the Seth Rollins and um, Florida and one of the things is that when he got there, he was so much better than everybody else there and so much more experienced, and he had his way of doing things and they wanted him to do things their way, and it was a constant fight, and I’m sure he didn’t like being treated like a beginner and the mentality of those days was that there is only one way which is the right way and he was not doing it that way, even though he was going out there and having better matches than anybody else in FCW and he was the most talented guy in FCW. I remember that whole thing, whether it was from Dusty, from other people as well.

Making it big in the WWE isn't always the easiest things to do for an independent wrestler. However, Seth Rollins is the perfect example of a Superstar who adapted to new conditions while also retaining his unique style, and in the end, he made it all work.

Rollins may have struggled earlier on due to his experience and WWE's instance of working a particular style.

WWE, however, has come a long way since the FCW days and the current crop of NXT talents don't have to face the same hurdles under the watchful eyes of Triple H.