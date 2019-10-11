WWE Rumors: Fate of Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and two other Superstars in the draft possibly revealed

Which Superstar do you see switching brands?

The WWE Draft is mere hours away, and the first half of the same will take place on Friday Night SmackDown. As per Wrestlevotes, Paul Heyman wants Aleister Black and Bray Wyatt on RAW, while FOX has been steadily stating that they don't want to lose Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair.

Another shakeup on the horizon...

The WWE Draft is going to take place on two separate nights, starting tonight on Friday Night SmackDown. The second half of the Draft will be on next week's Monday Night RAW. The promotion has already had its annual Superstar Shakeup earlier this year, soon after WrestleMania 35. One of the biggest Superstar moves during the Shakeup was that of Reigns, who made his way to SmackDown Live. The Superstar Shakeup didn't matter in the coming weeks though, as Vince McMahon announced the "Wild Card" rule, which would see several Superstars from RAW making appearances on SmackDown Live, and vice versa, on a regular basis.

The upcoming draft was said to be a way to completely eliminate the Wild Card rule. WWE announced a big match for the Draft edition of Friday Night SmackDown, with Universal Champion Seth Rollins being pitted against his former Shield brethren Reigns in a huge RAW vs SmackDown match. The winner of the match will determine which brand gets the first overall pick of the Draft.

FOX and Heyman's top preferences

As per a recent tweet by Wrestlevotes, Heyman has been fighting to bring in Black on RAW, and turn Wyatt into a RAW-exclusive Superstar. On the other side, FOX executives have been high on Reigns and Charlotte, and don't want either of the two to get drafted to RAW. Wrestlevotes mentioned that it's not specifically Eric Bischoff who wants to kept Reigns and Charlotte on the blue brand.

Draft info is being kept tight lipped, rightfully so. They are trying to make this a big deal. With that said, I know Heyman has fought for Bray Wyatt & Aleister Black to land on RAW. On the flip side, FOX - not specifically Bischoff, has remained steady for Reigns & Charlotte. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 10, 2019

