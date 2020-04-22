Photo Credit: WWE MITB poster though Heavy.com

It appears as though WWE is trying to cash in on the success of the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches from WrestleMania 36.

The company revealed last week that they were getting creative with the Money in the Bank Ladder matches this year by filming them ahead of time at the WWE Headquarters. The participating Superstars will start on the bottom floor and have to fight their way to the roof of the building where they will find the briefcases hanging.

Both the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Matches will be taking place at WWE HQ.

MITB matches were flimed all day

Fightful has obtained some additional information about the filming schedule. Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that the participating talent was flown out on Tuesday and multiple matches were filmed at the same time.

Camera crews began recording early in the day and they didn't stop until nearly midnight. Sources tell Ross Sapp that the entire process was tedious with a lot of waiting around on set for shots to be set up.

"Fightful was told that the matches were filmed in a more cinematic manner, but we don't know if it will be more akin to the Boneyard Match, The Firefly Funhouse match, or the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano match. Talent were also trying to stay warm during filming as they'd have to go from standing around to bumping on short notice."

Fightful is also reporting that there was an undisclosed "hiccup" on set that forced a delay in production, but the details surrounding that are not known.