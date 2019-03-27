WWE Rumors: Final WWE Hall of Fame inductee revealed

The WWE Hall of Fame

What's the story?

An advertisement for the Hall of Fame ceremony lists Brutus Beefcake as one of the names in this year's class.

The advert ran on WHTZ 100.3 FM, listing Beefcake alongside already announced names like Torrie Wilson, The Hart Foundation and Honky Tonk Man.

In case you didn't know. . .

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 is shaping up to be an impressive lot of WWE legends and wrestling revolutionaries. The first induction for this year's class is perhaps the most notorious faction in all of WWE, D-Generation X.

With the passage of time, WCW's Harlem Heat and WWE's Hart Foundation were added to the Class, thus making the likes of Booker-T, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, two-time inductees.

The heart of the matter

Ed Leslie, the man behind the name Brutus Beefcake, was rumored to be flown in for WrestleMania weekend alongside The Immortal Hulk Hogan. The advertisement is another sign that the WWE legend will most probably get inducted into the Class of 2019.

What's next?

Brutus Beefcake was one of the most popular Superstars of the Rock N' Wrestling Era, and played his role as a dastardly heel and a lovable babyface to perfection.

Beefcake went on to compete for the WWE Tag Team Titles alongside Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 9 when they faced off against "The Million Dollar Man", Ted Dibiase and Irwin R. Schyster.

The duo failed to capture the Titles, but Hogan managed to win the WWE title in a surprise finish to the show.

Brutus Beefcake will finally secure his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame if the rumors of his induction are true.

What are your thoughts on this? Does Beefcake deserve to go into the Hall of Fame? Sound off!

