WWE Rumors: Finn Balor likely to return for WrestleMania but may not have an actual match

It looks like Finn Balor may well miss out on WrestleMania this year.

Balor’s status has been unknown for a while now

What's the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, former NXT Champion Finn Balor is on track to return before WrestleMania 33 - but he isn't scheduled to have an actual match at the showcase of the immortals. Balor has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury against Seth Rollins back at SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

Balor's return to the WWE has been rumoured for months now, with contradicting reports suggesting that he was actually scheduled to appear in the 2017 Royal Rumble match. Alas, that didn't happen, and it remains uncertain as to whether he will appear in Orlando for WrestleMania 33 with many fans desperate to see The Demon return.

The heart of the matter

These rumours suggest that Balor's return from injury is indeed going as planned. However, it may take place too close to ‘Mania for a bout to be scheduled. It could be similar to Rollins, who is also cutting it close when it comes to recovering in time for the Orlando event this year. As of right now, Vince and co have no plans to feature Balor on the card.

What's next?

With just six editions of Monday Night Raw remaining until WrestleMania, it would seem as if Balor's return needs to be sooner rather than later, if he is indeed going to defy the odds and have a match at the Citrus Bowl.

The promotion is understandably hesitant about bringing him back too soon, so the WWE Universe should expect some form of an answer in the next few weeks.

Sportskeeda's take

As big Finn Balor fans, it's frustrating for us to see so much uncertainty surrounding him right now. With so many rumours swirling around and with Balor himself constantly trolling fans on social media, we don't know what to believe.

Much like Rollins, WWE shouldn't rush Finn back just for ‘Mania as last year proved you can still have a relatively capable show without some top stars present. There are a number of fascinating match-ups on the table for Balor if he does make it to Orlando, but perhaps it would indeed be best to hold off until the Raw after ‘Mania so that he can have a truly impactful return.

