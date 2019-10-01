WWE Rumors: Former Divas Champion reportedly recently turned down high profile return role

Paige reportedly recently turned down a hosting role on WWE Backstage

Where has Paige been?

Paige was forced to retire from in-ring competition last year due to a recurring neck injury that surgery was unable to fix but has since been able to remain on WWE TV as both the General Manager of SmackDown Live and later as the manager of The Kabuki Warriors.

Paige hasn't been seen on WWE TV in recent weeks because she was forced back onto the sidelines when she suffered a hernia relating to her recent neck injury. Asuka and Kairi Sane have stepped into the Women's Tag Team Championship picture in her absence.

Paige's return?

The former Divas Champion is looking to make her return to WWE in the coming weeks, but it appears that she was actually offered an interesting role with the company during her recent hiatus. WWE is set to debut a new show called WWE Backstage which will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T. There were reports that Paige was among those who auditioned for a co-host role; but now it appears that WWE wanted Paige to be one of the hosts of the show, and she turned down the opportunity.

Paige is expected to be part of the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live as it makes its debut on FOX since it appears that Paige is pushing for The Kabuki Warriors to be Women's Tag Team Championships since the two women have finally gained some exposure under her guidance.

The former Divas Champion will never be able to return to the ring herself, but it seems that her role as a manager is allowing her to pass on her skills to other women in the company and giving them the informed input that will help them take the next step in their respective careers.

Do you think Paige should have accepted the hosting role? Have your say in the comments section below...

