WWE Rumors: Former NXT Champion to join AEW and become Chris Jericho's mystery partner

Chris Jericho and Triple H.

What's the story?

As you may know by now, All Elite Wrestling will premiere its weekly TV episode on the TNT network in October later this year.

The significant event will see Chris Jericho team up with two mystery partners for a six-man tag team match against the team of Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks.

When it comes to the identity of Jericho's mystery partners, there are many many names doing the rounds and Pac, FKA Neville in the WWE, ranks high on the list as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

However, the former NXT Champion suffered a leg injury during a recent match in Liverpool and his status for AEW's debut show is still up in the air.

In case you didn't know...

Pac was expectedly one of the first names who was announced as part of the AEW roster back when Cody Rhodes announced the formation of the promotion in January 2019. He was scheduled to face Adam Page at Double or Nothing but the bout was unfortunately nixed due to creative difference cropping up between AEW and Dragon Gate - the promotion in which Pac was the reigning World Champion at that time.

The 2-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion was also featured on the lineups for Fyter Fest as the tag team partner of The Lucha Bros but he was removed from the card yet again.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Pac is 'heavily rumored' to be one of the mystery partners of Y2J.

It was additionally reported that Pac injured his leg in his match against Jodie Fleisch in Liverpool for TNT Extreme Promotion. Despite finishing the match, the injury initially looked to be a serious one. However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that Pac thankfully only suffered a bad gash on his thigh.

No further details on Pac being confirmed for AEW's first TV show were disclosed on WON.

What's next?

AEW's next big show is All Out, which will take place on August 31st and it will be headlined by a match between Chris Jericho and Adam Page to crown the inaugural AEW World Champion.

The promotion will make its TV debut with a stacked card on October 2nd on the TNT Network.