WWE Rumors: Former Royal Rumble winner favorite to win match again in 2020 (Exclusive)

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 20 Dec 2019, 01:47 IST SHARE

The 2020 Royal Rumble will be held in Houston, Texas

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue told host Korey Gunz that Roman Reigns is the current favorite to win the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble.

A large section of this week’s podcast, which you can listen to in full below, focused on WWE’s plan for Daniel Bryan to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Universal Championship rematch at next month’s pay-per-view.

Beyond that, Colohue said Reigns is likely to win the Rumble and go on to face “The Fiend”, as opposed to WWE continuing the Bryan vs. Wyatt storyline into ‘Mania

“When it comes to leading into WrestleMania, Roman Reigns still does seem to be the favorite to win the Rumble. I think that’s what’s going to happen here. Daniel Bryan is unlikely to be in that match [versus The Fiend at the Royal Rumble] and then go on to win the Rumble, so he would be unlikely to have the opportunity to face The Fiend [at WrestleMania].”

Roman Reigns’ previous Royal Rumble victory

One of the most controversial Royal Rumble triumphs of all time took place in 2015 when Roman Reigns outlasted 29 other men to win the Rumble match and set up a WrestleMania 31 main event against Brock Lesnar.

The Philadelphia fans desperately wanted Daniel Bryan to win, so they essentially hijacked the match with chants and boos after he was eliminated by Bray Wyatt.

When is the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on January 26, 2020. As of the time of writing, WWE has not announced any matches for the PPV, but it is safe to assume that there will be 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches for the third year in a row.

It was reported recently by the Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez that WWE is planning to give 10 spots in each Rumble match to the RAW, SmackDown and NXT brands.