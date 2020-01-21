WWE Rumors: Former Superstar returning after 12 years at the Royal Rumble

Lennard Surrao

Jan 21, 2020

Shannon Moore vs. Brock Lesnar/ Royal Rumble set

Royal Rumble is just a few days away and everyone's talking about the same thing, as they do every year during this time. Could we see any former WWE Superstars return to the company's fold for the show? We surely may and one of these rumored returns may not necessarily be an on-screen return.

WrestlingNews.co reports that Shannon Moore could come back to work for the company again at the Royal Rumble as the 40-year-old veteran was pulled from his previously scheduled appearances for Canadian Wrestling's Elite (CWE) slated to take place this weekend. A post from CWE stated that Moore had to pull out of the show due to his 'contractual obligations' with the WWE.

It was noted that the WWE may need Moore for the Royal Rumble but the nature of his role was not disclosed. Speculation is that Moore could assume a backstage role as he was at the Performance Center as a coach back in May 2019.

Moore is a journeyman in pro wrestling who has been wrestling since 1995. He made his debut against Jeff Hardy in the same year after training for some time under the legendary brothers.

He was featured prominently on the Hardy Boyz's promotion OMEGA until he got signed up by WCW in 1999. He would later get absorbed into the WWE roster after WCW was purchased by Vince McMahon in 2001.

Moore stayed in the company until 2005, wrestled a few matches in the independent circuit and TNA for a year before returning to the WWE in 2006.

He enjoyed a 2-year stint upon his return before being released again in 2008. Shannon Moore hasn't wrestled much in recent years and looks to be transitioning to a non-wrestling career.

WWE recently re-signed Sylvain Grenier as a backstage agent, thus, it could be highly possible that Moore has been brought back too for a similar job.

It can also be that Moore makes a surprise entrance in the Royal Rumble 2020 match, however, that seems highly unlikely.