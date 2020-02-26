WWE Rumors- Former Tag Team Champion speculated to beat Braun Strowman for IC title

Braun Strowman.

Just when Braun Strowman seemed directionless on TV, WWE put the Intercontinental Championship around his waist and gave him something substantial to do on the road to WrestleMania.

While Strowman's first singles title win was always expected to happen, WWE pulled the trigger on it early by deciding to end Shinsuke Nakamura's unimpressive reign.

The 'Monster Among Men' is one of the most protected Superstars in the company, which makes us wonder, who will dethrone him to become the new Intercontinental Champion?

During the Q&A session of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Sporstskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz were asked about Mustafa Ali possibly returning to challenge Strowman for the IC title.

Tom revealed that while he is a Mustafa Ali fan, he doesn't see the Superstar challenging Strowman for the IC title.

Colohue feels that WWE may be heading towards an IC title program between Sheamus and Strowman. He opined that the company will continue to build the 'Celtic Warrior' until he is ready to challenge, and possibly take the IC title away from Strowman.

Before his return, Sheamus mentioned in interviews that he intended on winning the Intercontinental Championship upon his comeback as it's the only title that's missing from his resume.

Here's what was discussed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

Korey Gunz: On Twitter, @EvanWeb said that you and Korey may want to talk about the possibility, however small it may be of Mustafa Ali returning to glean the IC title from Braun Strowman? Obviously, Evan seems to be a Mustafa Ali fan, so what can you tell us about Ali's chances at an IC title shot or Braun Strowman's road to WrestleMania as the IC Champion?

Tom Colohue: I’m a Mustafa Ali fan myself. I really hope he gets back on the show soon and we can see more of him. Unfortunately, his chances as an IC title contender ended when Braun won that title. Braun Strowman is built so strong, and I don’t just mean this in a physical sense, I mean in the Kayfabe world Braun Strowman is simply an unstoppable monster.

What I can see going forwards is in his future, Sheamus. When you look at how they are building Sheamus up right now, he is so far above in terms of build where Cesaro is right now, his tag team partner of course, and when you look at him beating two men in handicap matches and things like that, I can see them building and building and get Sheamus up to the required level to be not only a good foil for Braun Strowman but to someone who can potentially overthrow him. Sheamus vs. Strowman is where I see the IC title’s future.