WWE Rumors: Former Tag Team champions surprisingly broken up after Superstar Shakeup

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
226   //    23 Apr 2019, 03:13 IST

The Bar is broken
The Bar is broken

What’s the story?

The WWE Superstar Shakeup had a few surprises for us last week and we saw a couple of fractions split up. SAnitY and Riott squad were split and it was made clear on the shows last week.

Also read: 3 Raw Superstars moved back to SmackDown Live after Superstar Shakeup

WWE have also sent Aleister Black to SmackDown Live today despite drafting him to RAW along with Ricochet last week. That tag-team has also been broken and now the WWE Universe is slowly getting to know of it.

However, there is one other tag team that has been silently broken in the shake-up. The Bar are no longer on the same show as Cesaro has been drafted to RAW while Sheamus is staying put on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn’t know…

The Bar have been the tag team champions on both shows since they were formed 2016. They held both the tag titles while on the shows and were one of the best in recent years.

The heart of the matter

Post Wrestling have broken the news that The Bar are no longer on the same show as Cesaro is scheduled to appear on Monday Night Raw tonight. His partner, Sheamus is still on SmackDown Live.

The Celtic Warrior wasn't on the show last week and many expected him to be moving to RAW. However, he missed the show because of an injury while it is his partner who is moving to the 3-hour long show on Mondays.

What’s next?

Cesaro and Sheamus are now set for singles push and might be stuck in the mid-card for some time. One would hope that Vince McMahon sees the Swiss Superman as a challenger for the Universal title. We have seen Jinder Mahal win the title ahead of WWE's tour of India, so with the European tour soon, anything can happen!

Tags:
WWE Raw The Bar Cesaro Sheamus
