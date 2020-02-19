WWE Rumors - Former US Champion currently signed to the company ends his in-ring career

MVP may have finally ended his wrestling career on the most recent episode of RAW as there was a very symbolic gesture from the match that signified his in-ring retirement.

Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the moment when Drew McIntyre removed the tape off of MVP's nose was meant to mark the end of the former US Champion's career as the nose tape was his gimmick.

Here's what Meltzer said on the latest edition of the Observer Radio:

So he (MVP) said that Drew beat him with a cheap shot and he's going to beat him head to head. He hits him over the head with a cheap shot with the microphone and gives him a running kick but obviously, Drew is not going to be selling long for MVP and he ripped off his tape on his nose, which is in fact, the idea of, that's the end of his wrestling career because the tape on his nose is his gimmick. And then he gave him the Future Shock DDT and a Claymore kick and it was over. So, just a quick match and there you go.

MVP recently revealed on Booker T's podcast that he has signed up to the WWE as a backstage producer with the option of appearing on TV whenever he's called upon to do so.

The 46-year-old Superstar had mentioned after his match against Rey Mysterio from weeks ago that he was done with active in-ring competition.

However, the company made the decision to get him back to TV for an angle with Drew McIntyre, which culminated in a brief match between the two on the latest episode of RAW.

While MVP may be done with his career as a wrestler, he would be a busy man behind the scenes as he begins his new role as a producer in the company.