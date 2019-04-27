WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion advertised for SmackDown Live next week

Daniel Bryan has been off WWE events ever since he lost the title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania. There has been no official word on why he has been missing shows for weeks now but rumors suggest that he is out injured.

Things seem to be fine now and PWInsider have pointed out that the former WWE Champion is being advertised for SmackDown Live this Tuesday.

Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan faced off at WrestleMania for the WWE Heavyweight Champion. The New Day member walked away as the champion and is now set to face Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank.

Bryan, meanwhile, has been out of action since his loss and nobody really knows why. Some rumors suggested that he was out injured while there were a few talks that he was just given a few weeks break.

Daniel Bryan is set to return to WWE TV being off it for the past few weeks. The former WWE champions was also advertised for the show last week but did not turn up as per PWInsider.

The Planet's Champion, as he likes to call himself, has also been advertised for WWE's European Tour that begins next week.

We will have to wait and see what WWE have in store for the returning former champion. Automatic rematch clauses have been abolished and thus a feud with Kofi Kingston is out of question. However, since he was the champion just before his break, Vince McMahon might just make it a triple threat at Money in the Bank to ensure that Kofi does not remain champion.

Do you think Daniel Bryan should be added to the title match at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments below.