WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion to take time off after WWE Super ShowDown

Vince McMahon's 'Wild Card Rule' has shaken up Raw and SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Dolph Ziggler will challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at the WWE Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez gave an update on Ziggler’s WWE status after his match against Kingston.

In case you didn't know…

Following the conclusion of his storyline with Drew McIntyre in December 2018, Dolph Ziggler has only competed in one televised WWE match in 2019 – the Royal Rumble – and he did not even make an appearance at WrestleMania 35.

The six-time Intercontinental champion, who has been focusing on his stand-up comedy tour during his time away from the squared circle, surprisingly returned to WWE programming in May 2019 when he viciously attacked Kofi Kingston on SmackDown Live.

Despite his lack of in-ring action recently and his status as a Raw Superstar, Ziggler was granted a WWE Championship match against Kingston at Super ShowDown after he bemoaned the fact that the New Day member won WWE’s most prestigious title – something he believes he should have won.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez provided an update on Dolph Ziggler’s current situation in WWE.

He noted that, barring a late change of plan from WWE, Kofi Kingston’s challenger is set to take another break and his latest run with the company is only due to last until after the Super ShowDown event is over.

“I do believe that after Dolph Ziggler’s match against Kofi Kingston on Friday, he’s gone again. I believe this is a short-term run through Saudi Arabia, then he’s gonna go do whatever he’s doing – comedy, or whatever. That’s the update there.”

What's next?

If Dolph Ziggler is indeed set to take more time off from WWE, then we can expect Kofi Kingston to win their match at Super ShowDown before going on to face a different challenger for his WWE Championship at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on June 23.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn faced Kingston and Xavier Woods on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, so either of those two men are likely to be in the mix if Ziggler is out of the title picture.