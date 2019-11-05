WWE Rumors: Four NXT Superstars set to invade RAW [SPOILERS]

The NXT invasion is set to continue

Several NXT Superstars made their presence felt ahead of Survivor Series by invading the November 1 episode of WWE SmackDown, and it looks as though another invasion could take place on the November 4 episode of RAW.

According to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, NXT Champion Adam Cole, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong are among the NXT Superstars who are in New York City ahead of tonight’s episode in Uniondale.

Cole main-evented last week’s SmackDown by retaining his NXT Championship against Daniel Bryan, while Riddle joined forces with Keith Lee to attack Sami Zayn after he made disparaging remarks about NXT.

Why is NXT invading RAW and SmackDown?

WWE announced during Crown Jewel that this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, which takes place in Chicago, Illinois on November 24, will include NXT for the first time.

In recent years, the annual event has had a RAW vs. SmackDown theme, with Superstars from opposing brands facing off in Champion vs. Champion and multi-person elimination matches.

On Friday, WWE released a statement confirming reports that the company’s plane back from Saudi Arabia had been delayed, meaning the majority of the roster was unable to appear on SmackDown.

As a result, several NXT Superstars featured on the show instead, with NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler kicking off the invasion by attacking Sasha Banks and Bayley.

After Matt Riddle and Keith Lee chased Sami Zayn through the arena and attacked him in the middle of the ring, Tommaso Ciampa interrupted Miz TV and went on to defeat The Miz in a one-on-one match.

Former NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley then teamed with Tegan Nox to pick up a dominant victory over Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, while Bianca Belair attacked Carmella and Dana Brooke backstage.

The episode ended with Triple H, accompanied by Shawn Michaels throughout the show, cutting a passionate promo about his NXT "army" following Adam Cole’s win over Daniel Bryan.

