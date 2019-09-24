WWE Rumors: Goldberg returning to confront a current champion on TV

It looks like Goldberg could be on his way back to WWE TV. As reported by PWInsider, the people backstage in the WWE feel like the company is building towards Goldberg's return for a confrontation with Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown.

The report comes on the heels of a heated altercation between Goldberg and Ziggler in Las Vegas at the Andiamo Italian Steakhouse.

Ziggler and Goldberg nearly came to blows and even reacted to the incident on Twitter.

It’s a damn good thing I wasn’t still hungry!! https://t.co/O5Y8Z16q0L — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) September 20, 2019

dipshit took a break from ruining wrestling to ruin my night off. I’m not interested. get a hobby or go fishing or something. Maybe you can do that without getting hurt. no other warning or comments on this, from me. Thanks — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) September 21, 2019

The feud between Dolph Ziggler and Goldberg

Goldberg was brought back to TV during the build-up to SummerSlam earlier this year to be Dolph Ziggler's unlikely opponent at the biggest PPV of the summer.

The Showoff was originally announced to take on The Miz, however, the announcement turned out to be a red herring and Goldberg was revealed as Ziggler's actual opponent.

Goldberg made quick work of the former World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam, squashing Ziggler in one minute and fifty seconds. The post-match angle saw Goldberg destroy a stubborn Ziggler, which restored the former WCW Champion's momentum after his horrendous match against The Undertaker at Super Showdown had dented his image in the eyes of the fans.

As reported earlier, Goldberg and Ziggler were involved in an intense argument in Las Vegas and that could all lead up to a final faceoff on TV.

When is Goldberg returning?

As PWInsider states, the altercation may lead to Goldberg's comeback, presumably for a segment with Ziggler on SmackDown. It's interesting to note that Ziggler currently holds the RAW Tag Team titles along with Bobby Roode.

The ideal occasion to have the confrontation would be SmackDown's premier on the Fox Network, which is set to happen on October 4th. The show will mark the 20th anniversary of the blue brand and many legendary Superstars are expected to grace the show with their presence. Goldberg is one of the names that should be present as well and WWE may already have an angle for him in place.

