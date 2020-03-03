WWE Rumors - Hall of Fame star backstage at RAW, former champion unused, notable star absent

There were some notable names backstage at RAW this week

WWE’s most recent episode of Monday Night RAW was packed with some superb action – but there was plenty happening that fans didn’t see.

On screen, the broadcast certainly delivered – the Street Profits defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy to become the new RAW Tag Team champions, while Randy Orton continued his vile assault on those nearest and dearest to Edge when he delivered an RKO to the Rated-R Superstar’s wife Beth Phoenix to turn up the heat ahead of April’s WrestleMania in Tampa Bay.

But while those in the arena in Brooklyn, New York, were treated to an evening of raucous action, there was also plenty of activity behind the curtain.

PWI reports that WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, was at RAW this week. The 54-year-old former WWE Champion wasn’t used as part of the show but was said to be spending time in front of the cameras backstage.

A multi-time former champion, a television star, and a best-selling author, Foley hasn’t been seen as an ‘active’ part of WWE programming since being attacked by The Fiend Bray Wyatt this past summer but is currently said to be involved in a production to aid the company’s “community outreach program.”

To that end, it’s likely that, in one form or another, we will see Foley on a WWE broadcast of some form or fashion sooner rather than later, but there is less certainty around the immediate status of Rusev.

The Bulgarian Brute and former United States Champion was said to also be backstage in New York but, tellingly, the night passed without him being used in the show, as speculation grows about his long-term status with the company.

Lana, meanwhile, was not said to be at RAW this week, reportedly off on filming commitments after landing a film role.