WWE Rumors- Hall of Famer to make in-ring return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match

24 Jan 2020, 19:50 IST SHARE

Royal Rumble is a keenly-awaited event mainly due to the surprises that the company could have in store for the fans, and by surprises, we mean fan-favourite veterans returning to be a part of the Royal Rumble match.

While the scope for returns is minimal in the men's field, the women's Royal Rumble match has many spots that can be filled by returning legends.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his latest YouTube video that he was told that Beth Pheonix could make an in-ring return at the Royal Rumble. Colohue also stated that NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray is another Superstar who could be included in the match.

Tom stated the following:

So far we've only had four women announced for the Royal Rumble. There is an intention to this, not just differentiating it from the men's Rumble but it also leaves the door open to a lot of possibilities. There aren't enough women between RAW and SmackDown, particularly with injuries at the moment, to have that be enough people to fill a whole Rumble, we're definitely going to see some NXT people. Also with the men's as packed as it is, we are likely to see many surprises in the women's Rumble, much more so as in the men's Rumble.

Kay Lee Ray and Beth Pheonix are two names that I strongly believe will be in the Rumble that have been mentioned to me. We know Kay Lee Ray is going to be there from NXT UK, she'll be there for Worlds Collide. Beth Pheonix, I think, is just an interesting story and a potential surprise winner. I'd very much enjoy that myself.

Beth Pheonix is currently a part of NXT's commentary team and the WWE Hall of Famer's last match happened at WrestleMania 35 when she reformed The Divas of Doom with Natalya for a Fatal 4-Way Women's Tag Team titles match.

