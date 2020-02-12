WWE Rumors - Heel Superstar from RAW works as a babyface at live events

WWE has three brands on TV and the company has often been accused of its lack of consistency when it comes to certain storylines and characters that tend to cross the boundaries between brands.

Angel Garza was recently brought up to RAW and paired with Zelina Vega due to Andrade's untimely suspension. Garza has taken up the role of being a heel on RAW in his feud against Humberto Carrilo, however, as noted by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion worked the recent NXT house shows as a face.

Garza was also a heel on the most recent NXT episode, during which he beat Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and cut a promo after the match.

It's odd that the company booked Garza to work as a face as he has been a heel on TV. WWE may also be leaning towards a possible romantic triangle between Garza, Zelina Vega and the returning Andrade as the NXT Star said that he was a ladies man in his RAW promo before looking towards Vega.

It will be interesting to see whether the creative team follows up on the teaser.

Here's the exchange between Alvarez and Meltzer with regards to Garza from the Observer Radio:

Meltzer: Angel Garza and Zelina come out and they replay the destruction of Rey Mysterio. Angel says, 'I'm a man's man and I'm also a ladies man and he looks at Zelina. So we'll see if that leads to anything.

Alvarez: But, didn't he get engaged right before our eyes? That's a different show, Dave. That doesn't count.

Meltzer: I don't know if you know this or not, by the way, he was wrestling in all the NXT shows this weekend, Angel Garza, and he was a complete babyface every night.

Alvarez: Well, maybe they'll figure it out that he should be a babyface on NXT TV too because he sure wasn't this past Wednesday.