WWE Rumors – Huge backstage news on John Cena's role at WrestleMania 36

John Cena

John Cena is returning to SmackDown this month, and reports suggest that it will be to set up his match for WrestleMania 36. However, nothing has been confirmed just yet as to who his opponent will be.

WrestleVotes report that WWE are giving him the full freedom to decide what he wants to do at The Show of Shows. They also add that since he is returning on SmackDown this month, it could be a match and not an appearance like last WrestleMania.

Regarding John Cena and WrestleMania, I’ve been told they let Cena decide what he wanted to do completely. I would think since he’s coming back this month, he will wrestle on the show. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 12, 2020

Cena returned as Doctor Of Thuganomics last WrestleMania and delivered a AA to Elias. The return got a huge pop as it was not what the WWE Universe was expecting at the show.

The 16-time champion revealed last month that he was keen on working at WrestleMania and hinted that he could be involved in a match. Talking to Sports Illustrated, he said:

"I've expressed that I'm off [to WrestleMania]. But I've also expressed that I live in Tampa. I will for sure be at the event and I have great trust in the process and I have great faith in Vince McMahon not only as a boss, but as so much more than that. As a friend, as a mentor.

"If he were to tell me that he needs me, I would absolutely be active in whatever capacity, whether it would be like last year in New York rapping my way to the ring or the year before being a fan in the stands. There is no job too small."

Cena was not invovled in any match on a pay-per-view last year that ended his stunning streak in WWE.

As of this writing, only 1 match has been confirmed for WrestleMania – Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championsip. Edge vs Randy Orton has been rumored as well following the Viper's attack on the Rated-R superstar.