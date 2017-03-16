WWE Rumors: Huge hint that Shinsuke Nakamura is headed to the main roster

It appears that we may have just received a huge hint about Nakamura moving to the main roster.

Former two-time NXT Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura

What’s the story?

Ever since Shinsuke Nakamura made his debut in NXT last year, it seems that people around the world have been trying to figure out just when the uniquely charismatic superstar would be making his way to the main roster. Based on a report from All Wrestling News, it appears that we may have just received a huge hint about Nakamura moving to the main roster sooner rather than later.

In case you didn’t know...

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the world, and he has a laundry list of accomplishments because of that. Nakamura still holds the distinction of being the youngest man ever to hold the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Along with that accolade, Nakamura has held that title on three occasions, as well as holding the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on five separate occasions.

He has won several awards from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, including Wrestler of the Year in 2014 and Match of the Year in 2015 for his contest against Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 9. At Wrestle Kingdom 10 in 2016, Shinsuke Nakamura successfully defended the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles in another incredible match. That match would be one of the last for both men in the promotion, as they both left for WWE afterwards.

Nakamura debuted for NXT at Takeover: Dallas in April of 2016, defeating Sami Zayn in what was possibly the North American Match of the Year for 2016. He has since held the NXT Championship twice. He is scheduled to challenge the NXT Champion at Takeover: Orlando on April 1st.

The heart of the matter

WWE released the promotional artwork for NXT’s June 2017 tour of the United Kingdom today. On the poster, Shinsuke Nakamura is quite conspicuous by his absence.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Nakamura should be making his debut on the main roster between now and June.

What’s next?

Nakamura will challenge for the NXT Championship at Takeover: Orlando.

Author’s Take

This news is incredibly exciting, and it’s about damn time, to be honest. Nakamura's lack of fluency in English could hinder him on the main roster, but the King of Strong Style could just let his wrestling do the talking for him.

His brand of charisma is a universal language, and he’ll have no trouble getting over.

