WWE Rumors - Huge update on AJ Styles' WrestleMania status

WWE Superstar AJ Styles was in serious danger of missing WrestleMania

Fans of AJ Styles may, at long last, have been given some brighter news in respect to his status for this year's WrestleMania, according to a new report.

The 42-year-old RAW Superstar is one of the company's most popular athletes, and is undeniably one of the most accomplished in-ring performers on the roster.

So, heading into WrestleMania in Florida, it stands to reason that Styles would be a lock for a prominent spot on the card.

Such hopes were dashed at Royal Rumble, however, after the master of the Phenomenal Forearm appeared to pick up an injury as part of the mammoth Rumble match, won by Drew McIntyre.

Though the precise nature of the injury and how it was sustained wasn't confirmed, it is believed he suffered a damaged shoulder in taking an awkward landing when selling a Spear from Edge.

Fears worsened earlier this week with a report that Styles could be ruled out for the long term - thus keeping him out of the company's biggest show of the year.

Now, however, it appears as though the damage done by the injury may not be as bad as first feared, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noting that he'll now likely be out for a relatively short time, citing a four-to-six week absence as being likely for the former WWE Champion.

Should that come to fruition, Styles would almost certainly be back with enough time to build a match at WrestleMania.

This year's Showcase of the Immortals takes place on Sunday, 5 April 2020 and will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

In case anyone missed it, this is the moment AJ Styles suffered the injury that saw him seemingly have to be eliminated from the #MensRumble prematurely.#RoyalRumble



pic.twitter.com/6GY7PWyi5Q — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 27, 2020

