WWE Rumors- Huge update on Luke Harper's future

An interesting development

Luke Harper who was recently released from his WWE contract may be debuting with a rival promotion sooner than most wrestling fans think. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling Inc), Harper is all set to debut in AEW on the March 18 episode of Dynamite.

Luke Harper has been the subject of much speculation in the WWE Universe. He had originally asked for his release in April of 2019, but WWE declined his request. He was finally granted his release in December 2019.

Had he stayed on with WWE, his original release date would have been March 25, 2020. As of right now, he is cleared to wrestle for other promotions from March 8, 2020. It should be noted that Luke Harper had trademarked his independent wrestling name, Brodie Lee.

It's clear that Harper was planning on returning to the ring, albeit for another promotion. Since his release, there has been much speculation as to where he will end up. He was recently seen in Sammy Guevara's Vlog but nothing else has been revealed.

In an interview with Talk Sport, Cody Rhodes said that the former Intercontinental Champion would make a great addition to the AEW Roster. He stated:

"He would be great as part of AEW he's a name that when you hear they've asked for their release, you definitely think about that and the next steps, for sure. I think he's going to flourish with what he does next, he's very special."

It seems that may be happening, at least, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Luke Harper will make his AEW Dynamite debut on March 18 in Rochester, New York, which also happens to be his home town. Most likely, he will be debuting as Brodie Lee.

It'll be interesting to see what AEW has in store for Brodie Lee once he debuts. Will he be revealed as the leader of The Dark Order? Interesting times ahead in the months to come for AEW fans.