WWE Rumors: Luke Harper's original release date revealed

Karan Bedi 12 Dec 2019, 14:29 IST

When was he supposed to be out?

As most wrestling fans may know by now, Luke Harper was finally granted his release from WWE. He had actually asked for his release back in April but WWE denied him and tacked on more months for time lost during injury. It was unknown to most as to when his contract was actually ending.

Now, according to the Wrestling Observer via Cage Side Seats, the original date for his release would have been March 25th, 2020. Considering that there is a 90-day non-compete clause, he will be able to wrestle for other companies on March 08, 2020. So, to be clear, in reality, the company gave him 17 days of freedom.

Luke Harper was not being released from his contract and was actually kept on the sidelines. He did come back for the Roman Reigns storyline with Daniel Bryan but he disappeared as quickly as he reappeared. For the most part, he was being kept on the shelf.

In another report, it was revealed that many people backstage were happy for Luke Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension who were all released at the same time.

Before he was released, it was also reported that Luke Harper had trademarked his independent wrestling name, Brodie Lee. It was clear where he was headed. Then, as soon as it was announced that he was released, Marty Scurll posted this on Instagram teasing that he could be the next member of Villain Enterprises.

Will Luke Harper go to AEW?

There is no confirmation on this or where his final destination could be. There are several options besides AEW like ROH, MLW, NJPW or Impact Wrestling. Obviously, it will depend on who can give him the best deal going forward. For the most part, AEW has the resources to get him on board but it all depends on Harper himself.