WWE Rumors: Huge update on Paige's return to the company's TV programming

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 337 // 28 Sep 2019, 05:09 IST

Paige is set to return to our screens very soon

Per PWInsider, former WWE Divas Champion Paige is likely to make her on-screen comeback very soon.

She is likely to make an appearance next week, when a new-look SmackDown debuts on FOX.

Additionally, further details on Paige’s upcoming attendance for a special WWE show have also been discussed.

Paige had been working as a manager for “The Kabuki Warriors” prior to her recent injury hiatus.

Owing to an in-ring accident at a house show back in December 2017, Paige was eventually forced to retire from the sport of professional wrestling.

It was the aforementioned accident which worsened her pre-existing injury issues, resulting in serious damage to her neck.

The WWE subsequently accorded Paige the role of an on-screen personality – initially as the General Manager of SmackDown Live, and then as a manager for The Kabuki Warriors – after her retirement.

Paige is likely to appear on the SmackDown on FOX premiere episode (October 4th, 2019).

One ought to note that after having managed The Kabuki Warriors for a few months, Paige has been off-screen for the majority of the past few months.

“The Anti-Diva” had revealed back in August this year that she’s suffering from a hernia, with the aforesaid hernia being related to her neck injury.

On that note, PWInsider has reported that Paige could potentially make her on-screen return very soon.

Furthermore, fans can expect Paige to attend the upcoming SmackDown on FOX premiere episode on October 4th, 2019.

Moreover, the pro wrestling rumor mill has also lately been abuzz with talks about Paige trying out for the WWE Backstage studio show, which will air on FS1, featuring Renee Young and Booker T.

As of this time, it’s unclear as to whether or not Paige will continue serving as a manager with The Kabuki Warriors, or if the WWE has other plans in store for her.

On the other hand, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) presently perform on the WWE’s SmackDown brand as a part of the Women’s Tag Team Division.

